Blueface Lets His 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store!!

West coast rapper Blueface is a very hands-on parent — but the rapper revealed that he allows his 3-year-old son to drive them to the store.

The rapper posted a video of his son sitting on his lap — hands on the wheel of his vehicle.

Earlier this month, he told fans that he was being followed by an unidentified helicopter.

Via his Instagram Story, Blueface told followers that he was hiding in a random stranger’s front yard to shake off the helicopter.

“Blueface, come to the set, they said,” he says. “It will be fun, they said. Now I’m sitting in some random person’s front yard tryna get home.” In another clip, he adds, “This is why I stay my ass at home, on Crip. I’m running from a helicopter right now, dead homies. Y’all hear, cuz. I’ma make it home, though.”

The “Thotiana” rapper managed to get away safely. He did not state why the police would be following him with a helicopter but his fans were relieved that he managed to get away.