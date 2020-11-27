Blueface Lets His 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

West coast rapper Blueface is a very hands-on parent — but the rapper revealed that he allows his 3-year-old son to drive them to the store.

The rapper posted a video of his son sitting on his lap — hands on the wheel of his vehicle.

Check out the clip below.

Earlier this month, he told fans that he was being followed by an unidentified helicopter.

Via his Instagram Story, Blueface told followers that he was hiding in a random stranger’s front yard to shake off the helicopter.

