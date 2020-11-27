Black Friday: EZVIZ smart cameras, video doorbells, and more

Looking to expand your smart home or business setup this holiday season? EZVIZ has a versatile lineup of smart home devices including outdoor and indoor security cameras, video doorbells, and more. They have best in class features like full HD 1080p recording, up to 8x zoom, color night vision, and local storage via MicroSD card slot while remaining affordable. And EZVIZ is offering big Black Friday deals now with up to 50% off.

EZVIZ is focused on making top-quality smart home products that offer true security and convenience. The company’s devices include features you’re looking for like HD quality recording and two-way talk and go above and beyond with capabilities like advanced AI human and vehicle detection, color night vision, and the option for subscription-free local storage via MicroSD.

Many of the EZVIZ outdoor smart camera models have integrated light/voice/siren functionality for a line of active defense. And the entire lineup is seamlessly controlled by the iOS or Android app as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Unlike many products on the market, EZVIZ doesn’t charge for its advanced features like AI person and vehicle detection or color night mode, they’re included at no extra cost. EZVIZ does offer cloud storage plans for convenience and flexibility but it’s great to have the option to use your own MicroSD card (up to 256GB) for free local storage.

EZVIZ is dedicated to security and privacy and is proud to be certified by independent assessors like DNV.GL and CSA Star with its data management practices routinely audited by third-parties.

Notably, the EZVIZ C3X features the best image quality around with a dual lens setup, up to 8x zoom, H.265 video compression, and all the features previously mentioned above. It normally sells for $149.99 and is available during the Black Friday sale for just $99.99.

Here’s a look at the difference EZVIZ’s color night vision makes compared to the competition (C3X night vision on the left):

Meanwhile, the CW3 and CW4 outdoor security cameras that normally retail at $89.99 are 45% off bringing the prices down to just $49.99.

EZVIZ offers a range of other great smart devices like two video doorbells, a smart floodlight camera, and indoor security cameras going from $19.99 during the Black Friday promotion. The company has smart plugs and lighting arriving in early 2021 as well.

Check out the full EZVIZ lineup and best Black Friday deals here.

