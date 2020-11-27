Black Friday deals kick off what’s expected to be record retail season — here’s what they’re buying

Article content continued

Here’s a look at the latest information available on Black Friday spending in the U.S., with all time stamps reflecting the U.S. East Coast:

The Year of Yoga Pants Continues (1:15 p.m.)

Photo by Eve Edelhiet/Bloomberg

Lululemon Athletica once again is a winner in 2020. After outpacing the market this year thanks to huge demand for comfortable apparel, the retail chain seems to be the hottest place this Black Friday, according to Jenna Lynn Pogorzelski, a retail leader at Deloitte.

At one of the biggest shopping centers in the U.S., the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, millennial women flocked to buy Lulu’s famous leggings, said Pogorzelski, who visited the retailer this morning. Employees checked customers into a virtual queue, and if that line was too long, they could also stop by a pop-up store the company set up in another area of the mall.

That trend was just as clear across the country, with a similar line outside the Lululemon at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona.

Lululemon shares climbed 2.1 per cent Friday afternoon in New York, adding to a 2020 gain of 54 per cent through Wednesday’s close.

England’s Shopping Day Nears End With Light Sales (12:40 p.m.)

Black Friday in the U.K. was subdued as expected. Barclaycard Payments, which says it processes nearly one out of every three pounds spent there, says the volume of payments was down 16.7 per cent at 4 p.m. local time compared to Black Friday last year.

“The real focus now will be on Wednesday — the end of the national lockdown in England — when we predict that shoppers heading back to the high street will bring about a ‘Black Wednesday,’ with transactions likely surpassing what we’ve seen today,” said Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments.