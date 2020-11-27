Black Friday 2020 LIVE: Best deals at Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and key retailers as shoppers search for savings

It’s been a funny old year, and the build up to Black Friday has been a strange one too.

Rather than a focus on one big sale, many retailers have felt the mood of a country frustrated at home and teased online deals for weeks in advance of the official day – traditionally a big, one off day of massive reductions.

Well, the day is finally here, and we expect many retailers will have kept some serious savings under their hats to get shoppers to make big ticket purchases today.

Follow our live blog as we watch for top deals and must-buy offers, as well as keeping one eye on any stock drops for those pesky PS5s and Xbox Series X and Ss that have been bothering the nation.