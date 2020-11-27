Black Friday 2020 is finally here! Annual shopping extravaganza hits the UK

Advertisement

With all but essential shops still shuttered for lockdown in England and other parts of the UK, there will be no scenes of bargain-hunters fighting in the aisles over discounted flat‑screen televisions today.

Instead, the battle for Black Friday deals this year is a cyber one — with consumers heading online as they look to save money.

Experts predict record sales — £750 million today alone — and record price cuts, with shops trying to avoid being stuck with a mountain of unsold stock as the year’s second shutdown has robbed them of four weeks’ peak pre-Christmas trading.

‘This Black Friday has the potential to be the biggest yet, sitting one week closer to Christmas and coming just after pay day for a lot of people,’ says Kyle Monk, head of insight and analytics at the British Retail Consortium. ‘Nonetheless, it poses a dilemma for retailers this year, who must weigh up whether significantly reduced margins are worth the additional volume when deciding on the discounts they will offer, particularly given that stores are closed this year and that online performance this golden quarter might be make or break for some.’

And that is not the only way that lockdown is likely to influence the bargains for which we are looking.

Gadgets are top of the UK’s wish list, followed by fashion, toys and home products.

The first lockdown saw sales of bread-makers and freezers boom as panic buying set in, followed by working-from-home kit such as printers and webcams.

But now it’s all about home entertainment and shopping for Christmas presents. Indeed, online electricals retailer AO World says it is expecting to more than double the amount of televisions it sells during this year’s Black Friday event compared with last year. Chief executive John Roberts predicts his firm will sell more than 100,000 TVs, with customers able to get more than a third off some sets.

Meanwhile, eBay is expecting traffic to its website to eclipse last year, when 18 items were sold every second. Murray Lambell, general manager of eBay UK, predicts toys and entertainment items the whole family can enjoy will be particularly popular.

Inevitably, the move from physical shops to online purchases also increases the risk that shoppers may fall foul of fraudsters.

Consumers are being advised to only buy from official websites, rather than to click on links sent in scam emails designed by fraudsters to look like they come from big-name companies. Consumers are also being told to shop around for the best deals.

According to a survey by Lloyds, nearly two-thirds of consumers who intend to shop in the sales this year have actively delayed a purchase to see what discounts become available. But Which? advises that if customers don’t like the deal on offer, they would do well to wait a little longer. Research by the consumer rights’ champion found that some ‘deals’ are not all they seem, with prices actually dropping further in the weeks after Black Friday. Ahead of the sales, some firms also inflate prices to make the Black Friday discount look greater still.

Websites such as Pricerunner, PriceSpy and CamelCamelCamel (Amazon only) can be used to check a product’s price history, revealing if what has caught your eye is a genuine bargain. Feast your eyes on these welcome discounts on toys and tech.

FASHION & ACCESSORIES FOR HER

Shine the brightest in the Jennifer Sequin Stretch Wrap Dress. Dress up with heels and sparkly jewellery this winter for wherever the party season takes you. Fully lined for comfortable wear. Shop With a notch neckline and beaded ties, single-tiered skirt and a matching belt to cinch in the waist, the Marlow is a flattering addition to any wardrobe. This style can be worn with or without the belt for a more relaxed easy feel. Shop Made in London, the double-breasted Almeida is a press favourite. Indisputably chic, it’s cut from luxe Italian liquid satin in a rich caramel shade. Cut to a louche, relaxed silhouette with horn-effect buttons and functioning pockets, knot the self tie belt or remove completely and wear loose. Shop An easy to wear longish dress with a blue tone herringbone check print, relaxed fit and loose tiered gathered skirt. The double buttoned cuffs give it shape. Shop Flat pointy ballerinas made with soft black leather, thick silver chain detail, rubber sole, leather insole and textile lining. Shop The evening take on the gorgeous Scallop Skirt is in Navy Blue Cotton Velvet. Elegant, but with enough swish for a bit of flair, it’s a winter wardrobe must-have. Team with dainty heeled pumps and a crisp white blouse for effortless evening dressing. Shop The perfect satin shirt! In stunning ‘Alligator Green’ with long sleeves and our signature pewter ‘live’ buttoned cuff – this shirt looks as good with smarter black trousers, or our ‘leather look’ PU trousers, as it does with jeans. Shop Everyone’s favourite piece. Combine an 18k gold vermeil initial pendant with a delicate birthstone – yours, his, hers, whoever’s – for the perfect personalised necklace. Shop With its vibrant fuchsia hue and easy-to-wear silhouette, the Luella dress by Hobbs offers instant impact with minimal effort. Scattered with a playful ditsy print, it’s shaped by a waved hem and high mandarin collar. Shop

Blush velvet headband with crystal embellishments. Generously padded to give around a 15mm height. Fitted with black smooth braid underneath for a polished look. Shop A contemporary women’s stainless steel and rose gold plated two-tone watch with a modern twist. The perfect watch to amplify any outfit. Shop Designed with an effortless elegance and grace, this stunning 18ct White Gold Diamond Solitaire Ring has a modern and contemporary style and is certain to win anyone’s heart. Shop

BEAUTY, GROOMING AND PAMPERING

Easily dissolves stubborn make-up and excess oil while lifting away dirt, daily grime and pollutants, leaving the skin feeling nourished and conditioned, with a radiant glow. It was chosen by Caroline Hirons as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Live series. Shop Silky, weightless, moisture-enhancing treatment that optimizes skin’s capacity to attract and retain hydration, leaving it soft, plump, and youthful-looking. Shop Hugo Boss Bottled Infinite is a refreshing, sparkling fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. An energising and sensual perfume that combines the freshness of citrus notes and the intensity of aromatic, woody notes. Shop Dodow is a metronome with a light system that reteaches you how to fall asleep naturally, without taking any medicine. Shop Philips Lumea Prestige IPL the home laser hair removal alternative. Lumea Prestige is a long-lasting IPL hair removal solution offering up to 92% hair reduction in just 3 treatments. Easy to use, its attachments are uniquely designed for optimal results in each body area, including facial and bikini hair removal. Shop The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. Our ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face and neck giving you a close, comfortable shave that leaves your skin in great condition. Shop Say hello to good hair days with ghd’s Amazon exclusive Ultimate Styling Set. Containing the ghd gold professional style – proven to deliver sleeker, smoother and healthier hair with dual-zone technology for a premium performance. Shop The Wahl Aqua blade stubble and beard trimmer is the only trimmer you need with its ability to trim, shave, edge, clip and detail. The four interchangeable heads allow for full haircuts, precision beard trimming, an ultra-close shave, total body grooming and removing unwanted ear & nose hair. Shop Experience Oral-B Smart 6, from the brand that brought you the first ever connected rechargeable toothbrush. The sleek handle of the Smart 6 electric toothbrush improves your brushing habits. Shop

Designed with a rotating action, the BaByliss Big Hair styler is an ideal way to add optimum volume and shine to your hair. Easy to use, the Big Hair styler features a rotating styling brush with a 700 W hair dryer that lifts and shines your hair for a high volume look. Shop Instant eyelift serum reduces lines and wrinkles for the benefits of a facelift without the cost or pain; takes only 90 seconds to take effect and lasts for hours. Shop Enhance your core collection of makeup brushes with this kabuki brush set. Designed by industry specialists to take your makeup to the next level, this professional makeup brush set holds all the expert tools you need to transform your makeup from standard to pro. Shop

No.1 in French pharmacies since 2008, this powerful serum brightens and evens the complexion whilst correcting dark spots. Shop Get gorgeous hair in half the with the ghd Air Hair Dryer and the ghd Glide Hot Brush that makes hair styling easier than ever before. Shop Covers all bases, containing everything a makeup bag could ever need, including powder, sculpting, foundation, eye, and brow brushes, each crafted with soft, fluffy, vegan and cruelty-free bristles and hand finished in a chic marble design. The set comes complete with a chic marble makeup bag, great for stylishly organising brushes or fitting in a handbag on the go. Shop The perfect all-in-one palette comprising of a blush, bronze and highlighter suitable for all skin-tones that will contour and add radiance to the complexion. With a combination of past iconic favourites including Hoola, Benefit’s legendary matte bronzer, Sugarbomb combines four skin-enhancing hues to give a rouge-pink finish and Georgia – an iconic shade that has been upgraded and modernised – is a peach blush with a sheer golden undertone. Finishing with a dusting of Cookie highlight along the cheekbones. Shop Gathering all the Givenchy makeup essentials. This palette offers 6 eyes shadows, 4 shades of lipstick, a blush, a face powder, a concealer, and even a mini mascara Noir Couture. This Makeup Essentials Palette, wrapped in a velvet pouch, is an essential travel accessory and the perfect stocking filler for Christmas too. Shop This luxurious finishing powder will brighten your complexion instantly blurring the appearance of small imperfections and sets foundation with a sheer and weightless finish that feels barely there. Skin appears perfected with a naturally radiant look and feel. Each pastel shade sphere is infused with the delicate fragrance of violet. Shop PUREPLEX Revolutionary Hair Repair System for stronger healthier hair after just one treatment. Shop A sweet aquatic floral fragrance, opening with honeyed pear to create a subtle delicacy. A dreamy bouquet of sweet rose takes centre stage in the heart. Shop Illuminate the night with the Michael Kors Midnight Shimmer Eau de Parfum Spray, a limited edition fragrance with a rich, woody composition. Shop

A silicone-free hair treatment that is rich in cashmere proteins that repair and recondition hair leaving your hair replenished, supple, soft and shiny. Shop Anti-cellulite, anti-ageing self tan with zero nasties. Created using unique CellushapeTM formula to hydrate and firm the skin. Shop RevitaLash, is everyone’s favourite lash enhancing Serum. Original, one-of-a-kind, ophthalmologist developed eyelash conditioner that enhances the look of lashes and protects against breakage, while improving health, flexibility and strength, for lashes that thrive, naturally! Shop The ultimate kit that is gentle enough for at home use whilst doing the same job as in the salon for that Brow Wow/Insta-ready Lamination look! The 6 piece kit contains everything you need to laminate your brows in the comfort of your own home in less than 30 minutes. Shop Only The Brave, the original. It’s a question of conviction, a matter of self confidence. Its about drawing the necessary energy for self-accomplishment from deep within. Defining your values and proving your own commitment to yourself. Shop Enjoy fresh, instantly brighter-looking skin with this full-size revitalising facial ritual. Prep skin with multi award-winning Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser and Gentle Face Exfoliator for a soft, smooth, clearer-looking base. Fast-acting Brightening Treatment Mask, enriched with white clay, camphor oil and witch hazel, imparts a natural-looking glow within minutes, before hydrating Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic tones and soothes. Finally, relax while Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion works to refresh and revive tired eyes. Shop

FASHION & ACCESSORIES FOR HIM

Mens New Balance CT Alley Trainers in black, white and black, white and red. Shop Classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses with gold frames, suitable for all! Shop A soft, faux fur lining and a tartan design make this slipper worthy of its namesake. The Ewan is all comfort, thanks to a strong sole and a classic check design, meaning you’ll never want to take this mule off. Shop Waterproof protection in a weatherproof length. Our Squall® Parka is not only made to withstand tough weather conditions, but it also comes complete with more than enough pockets to keep hands warm and essentials stowed. Shop This Signature classic chronograph timepiece makes a real statement with the stylish and durable solid stainless-steel bracelet. The case features a matt black dial with batons, hour read out and date display. Shop The Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket from Levi’s comes in Curbside colour, featuring buttoned chest pockets with branded tag and open lower pockets. Coming in long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, this jacket features a branded tag and branded buttons. Shop

HOUSE & GARDEN

Feed the whole family, with guilt-free fried food and home-cooked meals. Perfect for busy households, The Ninja Air Fryer max is a healthier way to enjoy your favourite meals and snacks. Shop Bosch drill is a powerful and versatile tool that can tackle various tasks and applications. From screw driving to drilling and impact drilling – by simply turning the adjustment ring from one icon to another. Shop The simple and modern furnishing style in Nordic design stands out for its discreet elegance and simplicity. Very often even small accentuated elements, such as our wall clock, are enough to perfectly emphasize the Scandinavian furnishing style. Shop RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax. Shop Sit back and relax in our garden bean bag chairs! The cover is water-resistant for easy care and maintenance, making it perfect for the outdoors, and the unique design and polystyrene bead filling perfectly moulds to your body shape, supporting your back and keeping it in a comfortable, ergonomic position. Shop This food processor is equipped with 4 stainless steel blades and 2 modes to choose from. You can chop, grind various ingredients, such as onions, meat, ham, garlic, onion, small herbs. Shop Purposefully designed for homes with pets, this powerful corded upright vacuum cleaner is great on carpets and hard floors, with adjustable suction and swivel steering, and transforms into a portable vacuum cleaner to easily clean stairs and soft furnishings. Shop X7’s 700W motor with integrated Cool-flow Technology ensures blistering power and performance is maintained for nutritious pulp-free smoothies. Shop The original Panda Memory Foam (Hydro Foam) Bamboo Mattress Topper. Includes a removable, washable and naturally hypoallergenic bamboo cover. The Topper by Panda, adds a further layer of luxurious and orthopedic support to your mattress, enhancing comfort and support. Shop

Geometric form, gentle frame and very traditional cushions create an extremely fashionable combination. Shop A stunningly Art Deco side table with a satin brass frame and honed black marble top highlighted with white veining. Rufus includes a walnut drawer and bottom shelf for a little extra storage space. A dramatic piece with intricate marble detailing. In true 1920s style, Rufus is perfectly suitable for resting your cocktail glass as you pull out a long cigarette. Shop This freestanding sideboard has a modern, all-metal design that makes it ideal for adventurous interiors. Unafraid of making a style statement, it stands on four short legs and has three cupboard doors. Shop

The four person Lay-Z-Spa Havana Airjet features 81 all-surrounding AirJet massagers, a 40°C rapid heating system to help you relax and unwind in style, and is the only Lay-Z-Spa to feature a remote control for you to control the pump features. Shop With its clean lines, knob accents, and headboard details, this panel bed sets a classic and approachable foundation in your restful retreat. Shop Imagine the freedom to set up a game of table tennis anywhere in your home! With Tekscore’s Table Tennis Tops, you can do exactly that.These tops convert your existing pool table, dining table, desk or other flat surface into a tennis table in seconds. Shop Grab a steal on this toolbox with its large 23L volume unit perfect for storing larger hand tools and power tools. Shop Protect your property from the inside out with the Ring Alarm Security Kit. Effortless to install and completely customisable to fit your home. Shop The award-winning Hive Thermostat works seamlessly with your existing heating system. Control it with your voice or from your phone. So wherever you are, it’s easy to make sure your home’s warm when it needs to be, without wasting energy. Shop From Lavazza’s A MODO MIO range of capsule coffee machines come the neat, petite and super-quiet Jolie Plus Coffee Machine – and this one comes with its own integrated MilkEasy Milk Frother so you can make milky drinks too. Shop In a smart black finish and precision engineered in Switzerland, the versatility and power of this Bamix Swissline Hand Blender makes it more like a hand-held food processor than a stick blender. Shop Perfect for home improvement enthusiasts, this cordless combi drill is ideal for work on a variety of materials and features two speed settings for maximum control and a comfortable ergonomic design. Shop Create a multitude of different dishes using this Aircook XL Air Fryer. Featuring a 360 ̊air circulation that cooks vegetables, chicken, chips, pizza and cakes quickly and evenly. Shop A lovely gift for anyone who feels the cold, or a little touch of luxury to make your moments of ‘me’ even more relaxing, our wonderfully snuggly Soft Touch Cream Throw will add extra warmth on chillier nights, and is perfect for cuddling up underneath on the sofa at any of day – you’ll soon forget it’s cold outside! Shop If it’s versatile, economic cooking you’re looking for, then this smart black-lidded version of the bestselling Standard Remoska will fit the bill. Ideal for those times you don’t want to switch your oven on, it cooks, it bakes, and even makes puddings in its 2 litre pan. Shop Crumbs and cereal packet spills on worktops and tables; trod-in dirt and dust on stair carpets; pet hair… everywhere! For quick, dry clean-up jobs like these, it’s not worth getting your big vacuum out. Shop This 5 piece set Stellar Knife set. Designed in collaboration with James Martin, it offers the superb performance you would expect from one of Britain’s top chefs. Shop Ideal for any coffee lover, the Espressimo coffee machine from Salter allows you to make the perfect cup of coffee in minutes. From espresso and cappuccino to latte and macchiato, make all your coffee shop favourites with ease in your own home! Shop

A stylish addition to any kitchen, the Lumi Chiller provides cold, filtered water at the touch of a button. Ideal for those setting new year’s resolutions to drink more water or stop buying bottled water! Shop The Quick Dry Luxury Towel features exclusive Nanospun technology. This innovative technology spins extremely fine cotton yarns, allowing for a higher density weave with an incredibly light weight feel. The result is a highly absorbent and exceptionally quick drying, light weight towel with a luxurious soft and plush feel. Saving and energy, this towel is perfect for active lifestyles. Shop Short product description Lumie Halo is a multifunctional light therapy lamp for your wellbeing am-to-pm, all year round. Halo simulates sunlight in Day Mode to improve mood, energy, focus and to help treat the symptoms of winter blues. Reduced-blue light content in Evening Mode promotes rest and relaxation. Shop This Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven has all the benefits of a wood fired pizza oven but without the faff. Ready to go in as little as 15 minutes the Fyra will reach temperatures of up to 500°C and cook an authentic stone baked style pizza in just 60 seconds Shop The Remoska 2 Litre Electric Cooker is ideal for those times you don’t want to switch your oven on, it cooks, it bakes, and even makes puddings in its 2 litre pan. Shop Low-effort and high-quality results go hand in hand. This Kenwood mixer is able to prepare small to large quantities/batches of fresh food quickly and easily. Shop Glide from carpets to hard floors with DuoClean’s unique double brush-roll design, combining a bristle brush-roll to clean deep into carpets and a soft front brush-roll to actively pull in debris and lift dust from hard floors. Shop Explore a full range of coffee sizes and styles, with or without milk. Including larger cups at the touch of a button. This contemporary and sleek design will fit into any kitchen. Shop This Dyson vacuum cleaner can be used to remove dirt and allergens from mattresses and upholstery around the home within minutes. Shop Family sized Multi Cooker with large 4L non-stick inner pot, designed for easy, versatile cooking. From steaming chicken, to stews and soups, cook delicious dishes to perfection. With 6 functions and a handy delay timer, you can cook at your convenience. Shop The Bosch MS6CA4150G hand blender is ready to smooth your soups, perfect your purees and shimmy your shakes. It combines 800 watts of power with a host of helpful attachments, giving fantastic results after . Shop With two speeds to choose from plus an automatic vacuum & blend setting, this blender also has an independent vacuum function available so that you can vacuum seal your travel tumbler to extend the life of your food. Shop Equipped with an innovation ceramic soleplate, the Tefal Fasteo Steam Generator Iron glides easily over a whole host of fabrics, without snagging or pulling – meaning fantastic results, whatever the garment. Shop With a powerful 600W motor and an impressive rotation speed of 20,000rpm the 600 Series NutriBullet breaks down stems, seeds and skins for ultra smooth, nutritious drinks. Shop By purging cold water though the heating system, the Duo-Temp Pro is able to perform optimal coffee extraction. This combination of low pressure pre-infusion and temperature control ensures balanced flavors in your cup. Shop The Russell Hobbs Crepe Maker, with its easy to operate heating system and non-stick 30cm plate, is easy to master and helps you to create crepes that are ready to top and eat. Shop

GADGETS & TECH

Enjoy a feast of entertainment with the Samsung QE55Q60T 55 inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV Shop Designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday, the super social Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera makes sharing the frame easy, bringing joy to any moment. The bubbly, super social and delightfully small instax mini 11 loves nothing more than bringing friends and family together. Shop This stylish, silver 46mm model boasts up to 7 days of battery life, so you can take calls and read messages on the go without worrying about running out of juice. Whether you’re sweating in the gym or sleeping, you can monitor every step and heartbeat. Track your runs using built-in GPS, and sync everything to Samsung Health where you can view all your stats in one place. Shop A fun and portable karaoke machine for any occasion. And it lights up, too! Shop The TomTom Start 52 5″ Sat Nav UK and ROI Lifetime Maps has everything you need to ensure a smooth and safe journey. You can easily find where you want to go from the search menu or just by touching a point on the map. Shop Experience rich colour and contrast with dark blacks with the QLED Q65T 4K TV. Shop This Anker Nebula Projector allows you to view every detail of your favourite shows, games and movies in stunning clarity thanks to the 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and expansive 100” image. Shop ASUS VivoBook S14 is an unconventional take on daily computing, with unique colour-blocking design that tells the world that you go against the grain. It features the innovative ASUS ScreenPad™ 2.0 to improve multitasking and change the way you work with your laptop. Shop The GoPro HERO6 Black makes sharing life as you live it, easier. It boasts 4K60 video, voice sound control, one button simplicity, touch display, optimised GP1 processor and incredible QuikStories right on your phone. It also offers ultra-smooth stabilization, crystal-clear audio and pro-quality photo capture, with faster offload speeds to create and share while on the move. Shop The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a lightweight and durable gaming headset with a noise cancelling microphone. You can optionally add in virtual 7.1 surround sound powered by NGENUITY software. Surround sound adds another level of immersion that also helps you pick up sounds of in-game enemies with more accurate positional audio. Shop There’s so many ways to play with the Nintendo Switch console, which adjusts to fit around your lifestyle. For those in search of seriously epic entertainment, snatch up the best priced Nintendo Switch yet (% off), of which recently sold 1 every 7 minutes on eBay, to keep that PS5 FOMO at bay. Shop Combining everything you need for work and play, the elegant and powerful Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 delivers extreme portability, a premium FullView display, cutting-edge performance and smart connectivity. The perfect companion to remote working, the device is equipped with a sensitive touch screen allowing you to scroll, zoom and interact efficiently. Thanks to the new EMUI 10.1 operating system, you can also simply touch your smartphone to your laptop to create one collaborative device to easily transfer files. Shop Enjoy cinema quality sound and straightforward connections with the Panasonic SC-HTB8EB-K 2.0 Sound Bar. Shop It all starts with “Hey Google”. Listen to your favourite music, podcasts, radio stations, and audiobooks on the Google Home. Official Google Manufacturer Refurbished product with full 12 month warranty. Shop A Refurbished Apple iPhone – a sustainable choice that means you get the phone you want at a lower price. Shop

Lucky Voice’s at-home Karaoke Kits are the ideal antidote to nights stuck at home – with singing scientifically proven to boost the mood and get those endorphins pumping. Each one contains a fancy microphone, you simply connect your laptop and speakers to the kit, create an account and start singing. Shop Get friendly guidance and serious motivation to build healthy habits and embrace your weight and fitness goals with activity and sleep tracking, calories burned & more on Fitbit Inspire HR. Shop Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. Launch and control your favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver Shop With four times the resolution of Full HD, this 55-inch 4k TV from LG delivers pictures bursting with vivid colour and striking details. The Quad Core Processor enhances the colour and contrast, upscaling images to near 4K quality. Shop This SONY car stereo will impress you with its smooth and simple control, it is equipped with a fast and responsive 7″ touchscreen and provides immersive audio by powerful amplification with 4 x 55w dynamic reality amp 2 for clear and detailed sounds. Shop The Galaxy watch from Samsung boasts up to 4 days’ battery life, so you’re free to take calls and messages on the go. Pay for your morning coffee using Samsung with the tap of the wrist, or order an Uber using the built-in GPS. Do all this while listening to your favourite playlists. Shop The Hive Thermostat works seamlessly with your existing heating system. Control it with your voice or from your phone. So wherever you are, it’s easy to make sure your home’s warm when it needs to be, without wasting energy. Shop Bring the power of Google and the convenience of voice-interaction into the living room with the Google Nest Mini hands-free smart speaker. Powered by Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, and tell it to do things. Shop The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening, provides brilliant sound anywhere. Control with your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2 at home, and stream via Bluetooth when WiFi isn’t available. Shop Protect your home and keep watch over those you care about most. TP-Link Tapo Smart Spot Security Camera is designed to deliver clear 1080p video the moment you start streaming, keeping you connected to your home anywhere you go. Shop The new Apple iPad 7 features the powerful A12 Bionic chip as well as iPadOS 14, so you can work, create and edit on the go like never before. It’s compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard too (sold separately), which means you can jot down notes and sketch easily. Shop The Nextbase 322GW Limited Edition Bundle includes Emergency SOS. In the event of an accident, an alert can be sent to the emergency services with your location, which can include important medical data such as blood type and medical history to speed up efficient treatment. Shop Print straight from your smartphone with the instax Mini Link Photo Printer. It’s small enough to take with you anywhere, and takes instax mini film, so you can make copies for friends and family. Shop Refined and redesigned, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks 360° sound and is waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof. Shop Easily connect the scooter to the Mi Home App via Bluetooth to access a remote locking system, rider statistics and to customise cruise control settings. Shop With the Samsung 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, all your content is upscaled to 4K – even if it’s not filmed in 4K. The intelligent Quantum Processor 4K adjusts each picture in real- – you’ll be amazed at the level of detail. Shop With a debossed ear cup, classic red cable and customised linen case, the collection’s Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver premium sound and defy noise and distractions with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling. Shop Created with a 10th generation processor, an integrated kickstand and weighing only 770g, Microsoft’s stylish Surface Pro 7 is highly portable, powerful and useful. Shop These impressive wireless Bluetooth Earbuds from Sony are perfect for listening to your favourite podcasts, playlists and more while on-the-go and are comfortable for extended wear. Shop Answer your front door from anywhere in the world with this Nest Hello smart doorbell. When it detects a visitor, you’ll be able to talk to them remotely through your phone, computer or tablet and see them in brilliant UXGA HD quality. Shop

FOR KIDS

Perfect for encouraging any mini musician, the Pink Wooden Toy Guitar from Kid’s Concept, would make a wonderful gift for any creative child. Shop The Enhance is a 3-in-1 car seat that offers both rearward and forward facing options from birth to approximately 7 years (0-25kg). Shop The sweatshirt has a print at the front. It has detachable, velcro badges, a regular fit, a side pocket and a brushed fleece lining. Crafted with sustainable 100% organic cotton. Shop The Peppa Pig Balance Bike is perfect for any little Peppa fan. Featuring Peppa Pig character graphics, a removable handlebar plaque and puncture proof tyres. The handlebar and seat height are both adjustable so it will grow with your little one. Shop Build up a storm with this big box of classic LEGO® bricks in 33 different colors. With lots of different windows and doors, along with other special pieces to inspire you, you can really run with your imagination. Shop Includes 3x Playmobil figures and plenty of role-play accessories. Awning can be opened and closed. Truck is furnished with necessary equipment, including a blender, serving utensils and a sink. Awning can be opened and closed. Rear doors can be opened and closed. Shop Let your little one unleash their imagination with this super cute rocking toy, perfect for adding a little magic to playtime! Shop The Love Writing Co. Complete Learning to Write Pack is aimed specifically at children aged 3-5 years and comes complete with a pack of five Writing Pencils, a pack of 12 Erasable Colouring Pencils, two Handwriting and Alphabet Practice Books, an Eraser Sharpener and an Eco-Gym Bag. Shop Packed full of activities, songs, stories, movement and phrases, this amazing toy brings one of their favourite characters to life. Youngsters can discover more than 50 In the Night Garden phrases, as well as fun songs and engaging stories. Shop The possibilities are endless with this Sylvanian Families Red Roof Country Home Gift Set! Perfect for any Sylvanian Families fan, this classic Red Roof Country Home is bound to inspire their imagination. The open, 2-storey design makes playing easier, and children will love all the realistic features. Shop if you’re wondering what toy will be topping kids wish lists in 2020, look no further than the LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig. Shop Blue Parking garage by Stoy. The garage has a design with three levels. It has painted parking spaces. Shop Your child will have a blast moulding, slicing, and shaping this amazing play sand. Shop The Dream Rider was designed to keep kids entertained and parents carefree while travelling. This suitcase collection for children is both fun and practical: travelling becomes play- as kids can use their suitcases as ride-on toys. Shop Its not just all those marmalade sandwiches that make Paddington Bear so squidgy and adorable you know – we’ve had a hand in it too! Super soft plush fur and just the stuffing for cuddles galore – Hamleys Exclusive Cuddly Paddington Bear Soft Toy is in full traditional Peruvian Bear visits London dress and is looking for a home with a comfortable bed and a satisfactory breakfast spread! Shop

Cinderella is a vision of fairytale grace in her glittering ballgown. Your little royal can create their own rags-to-royalty adventures with the posable doll. Includes horse-drawn carriage to take her to the ball in style. Shop We love remote control vehicles, we love wall climbers, we love clever transforming gadgets…what else were we to do, but combine them all?! Thats right, this awetastic, megasome treat of a toy is an all-wheeling, all-climbing robot hero and he’s looking for his next vertical challenge. Shop The brand new Liewood Ditlev rechargeable night light is not only a friendly penguin companion but will also help soothe your little one in the dark. Looks amazing in any modern nursery too! Shop Let your kid get totally immersed in adventure action play with LEGO® Friends 41380 Lighthouse Rescue Center playset. This rescue center toy has a multitude of features. Rescued sea lions access the LEGO lighthouse clinic using a clever hinged pool that swings through 180 degrees to bring the sea lions into the clinic. Shop Become the ultimate Jedi and feel the force with this Star Wars Scream Light Saber. Recreate amazing battles from a galaxy far, far away by challenging friends to epic Light Saber battles. Little Jedis will be completely mesmerized by the exciting electronic sound FX inspired by the epic Star Wars saga. Shop Large Peppa Pig Glow Friend! The perfect bedtime friend! Press Peppa’s tummy to see her face light up and to hear her talk! Supersoft and cuddly toy. Says classic Peppa Pig phrases. Measures 22cm tall. For ages 18 months and over. Shop The Apollo Roxie Kids Bike – 16″ Wheel packs some serious power into its cool metallic BMX style frame. With colourful pink frame, powerful V-brakes and strong alloy rims, kids will feel unstoppable on this! Shop Ergonomically shaped seat that gives support to your baby?s back, neck and head. Choose between three different positions. The bouncer is lightweight and portable for easy use at home, but also folds flat when you’re on the go. Shop Giddy-up, partner! Enjoy the best playtime ever with the Woody The Sheriff Action Figure from the Disney Pixar Toy Story range. Designed using Disney Pixar digital data, this Woody action figure looks so realistic. There are so many interactive features too. Pull his string to hear classic Woody phrases, or listen as he responds to you as you talk to your favourite deputy! Shop Ideal for both beginner and experienced chapter book readers, Kindle Kids Edition is just for reading, which means no distractions from apps, videos or games. The bundle includes a brightly coloured cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Shop It’s a super intelligent robot! Control it with hand gestures or the radio-controlled handset. Has speech, dancing and singing functions. Programmable with over 50 actions. Charge via USB (cable included). Stands approx 27cm tall. Shop Keep the little ones entertained for hours with this 7-in-1 Dolu Playground. This versatile set will grow with your children, as the baby swing can be removed to access a pull up bar. Whatever their age, there is bound to be something to keep your children occupied. This playground also features a water table/sand pit, drawing table and stool, football goal, basketball hoop and a slide. Shop This electronic quad bike provides hours of fun and excitement. Features easy-grip handles with handlebar steering, 4 chunky wheels, front bumper bar and foot rests. Shop The three story house gift set is a large spacious house for the lovely Elephant Family. The top floor has a large arched window and a small balcony to look out of over the picturesque landscape of Sylvania. The second floor can be removed and used to expand the ground floor room. Reversed, it acts as a lawn or garden. All the furniture you need for a fun living room & bedroom scene is provided. Shop Measuring just over 1 metre long and made with over 4,700 LEGO pieces, the Ultimate Collector Series of the Imperial Star Destroyer captures all the authentic details of the starship as it appeared in the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope. Shop

FOOD & DRINK

The new Winter Warming Cleanse is the ideal gift for wellness friends/those looking to reset and boost immunity before the Christmas period. It replenishes your body on the outside, whilst you cleanse from the inside. Shop Cotswolds Dry Gin is a delectable blend of nine carefully-considered botanicals, including local lavender and freshly-peeled pink grapefruit and lime zest. Due to the unusually high volume of botanicals used, the gin causes a beautiful pearlescent cloud to appear when ice or tonic is added. The Cloudy G,amp;T is the signature serve, mix with premium tonic water, lots of ice and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and bay leaf. Shop Adnams has carefully curated a collection of Christmas goodies to see you through the festive season. We’ve got every occasion covered, with this super selection of beers, wines and spirits. All that’s left is for you to decide when to open them and share. From celebratory Prosecco and meal-matching reds and whites to after dinner drinks and our latest craft beer case, it’s all here, ready to go. You’ve got Christmas all wrapped up in one festive bundle. Shop Fully traceable, fairly traded, speciality grade coffee made from the top 5% of coffee available in the world. All hand roasted in small batches from our award winning roastery in Whitstable, Kent. Shop A star-studded showcase of Hotel Chocolate’s most-loved chocolates. Selling recipes include Champagne Truffle, Caramel Cheesecake, Cherry Deluxe, Eton Mess, Mousse au Chocolate, Going Nuts, milk Caesar, Raspberry Smoothie, Peanut Butter, Billionaire’s Shortbread, Florentine Isabelle, Fudge Sundae, Carrot Cake, The Brownie and Dizzy Dark Praline. Perfect for gifting or keeping all to yourself! Shop A refreshing blend of juniper, citrus and spice botanicals featuring the golden Inca berry, the perfect non-alcoholic alternative to gin Shop This is something really rather special. A box that delivers some truly stunning cheeses – really big portions, classic and innovative, tasty and sumptuous. The finest festive cheese you can get! Shop

For more unmissable Black Friday deals head over to our discount code page