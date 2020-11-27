Bitcoin price dives back under $16,900 as whale deposits spike again By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price dives back under $16,900 as whale deposits spike again
The price of (BTC) dropped below $16,900 again on Nov. 27 across top exchanges, including Binance. The recent pullback comes as whale exchange deposits started to increase.
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, reported that the All Exchange Inflows Mean indicator reached the “danger zone.” Historically, this caused BTC to suffer short-term corrections.
Ledger hardware wallets 40% off
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.