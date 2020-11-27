Bitcoin price dives back under $16,900 as whale deposits spike again By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The price of (BTC) dropped below $16,900 again on Nov. 27 across top exchanges, including Binance. The recent pullback comes as whale exchange deposits started to increase.

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, reported that the All Exchange Inflows Mean indicator reached the “danger zone.” Historically, this caused BTC to suffer short-term corrections.

1-day chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
All Exchanges Inflow Mean reaches danger zone. Source: CryptoQuant