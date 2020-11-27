Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced stake in Schrodinger, Inc. By .com

© . Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced stake in Schrodinger, Inc.



On the 24th of November, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 2 million Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:) shares for $127 million at an average price of $63.50 per share.

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. are up 5.17% since the transaction.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s holding in Schrodinger, Inc. decreased to about 7 million shares with the transaction.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust first bought Schrodinger, Inc. stock in the first quarter of 2020.

Other investors who also reduced their Schrodinger, Inc. shares include the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund and Victory Capital Management.

Contrary to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, California State Teachers Retirement System and Nikko Asset Management Americas added to SDGR shares, while Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co., and Millennium Management established new holdings in Schrodinger, Inc.