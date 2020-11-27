Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals 2020

If you’re searching for a new television, the Walmart Black Friday sale is the place to look. Don’t believe us? Just head over to its website. You’ll find at least two dozen on sale. However, not all of these models are deserving of your hard-earned cash. Some are missing must-have features while others have more discreet trade-offs that could prove to be an inconvenience a month or two down the line. Fortunately, is here to help: Our experts have sifted through the retailer’s online catalog, separating the good from the bad. What we’re left with is a collection of the best Walmart Black Friday TV deals.

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deal available right now? A 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $330 — down $70 from the usual $550. Why? Because it’s is one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the shelves, offering instant to an endless selection of on-demand content through streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. There’s also a UHD Engine for transforming non-4K Ultra HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10, which can be called upon to extract more detail from the scene at hand. All of this makes it a match made in heaven for the average viewer.

Today’s best Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Are all Walmart Black Friday TV deals worth it?

Absolutely not. Walmart isn’t to blame, though. That would be the manufacturers who churn out subpar slop. Remember: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But by shopping through , you can rest assured that you’re taking home a product that’s worthy of a place at the center of your entertainment setup. Our experts vetted each and every deal and only included the crème de la crème at each price point. This means all you need to do is decide on a screen size then choose the most expensive television that fits the bill (but still falls into your budget) from the list above.

Something else worth considering is picture quality. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more high-end? Consider an OLED TV or a QLED TV. Don’t feel pressured into making a purchase if you don’t see something above that doesn’t tickle your fancy, either: We’ve also rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals the other leading retailers have to offer. There’s no harm in shopping around a bit.

More TV deals available now

