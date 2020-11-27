Best MacBook Black Friday 2020 deals at Best Buy, Costco, more

As is to be expected, Black Friday is set to bring some of the best MacBook deals of the year. While there are already some great deals available right now from online retailers, the brick and mortar stores are also expected to bring the heat next week with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of their own. You’ll find all of the best MacBook (and other Mac!) Black Friday deals down below.

Best MacBook Black Friday 2020 deals that are live right now

Get a new M1 MacBook on Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and there are lots of deals already live for you to snag. Amazon is taking $49.01 off Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the entry level model with 256GB storage to $1,249.99. They’re also offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $1,050

Adorama has some of the best deals we’ve seen on the new MacBooks. That retailer is now offering the new 13-inch MacBook Air M1/8GB/256GB for $899. Pick up the M1/8GB/512GB model for $1,149 shipped.

Wondering if the base MacBook Air is powerful enough for you? We wrote an extensive story on that, but the short answer is “yes” for most people:

I think the clear answer is that, for the vast majority of people, even for those who lean on the “professional” side of laptop multitasking with several apps and a dozen browser tabs and multiple types of media playing at the same time, the base models of these computers with 8GB of RAM are going to be enough.

More Mac and MacBook deals

For more deals that aren’t so much MacBook but are definitely Mac, Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1-powered entry-level Mac mini for $669.99 shipped as well as the entry-level Apple 21-.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $999.97 shipped.

As for Black Friday specific deals, Best Buy’s ad for Black Friday shows the company will be taking $250 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air and Pro, while Costco is taking up to $200 off MacBook Pro.

Looking for accessories? Timbuk2’s In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including its best-selling bags, and the annual AmazonBasics Black Friday sale is underway with deals from $5 on a wide range of accessories for your MacBook and more!

Stay tuned as we track all of these deals and more going into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — we’ll be sure to keep this post updated with all the latest.

