Best Instant Pot Duo Crisp Deal for Black Friday 2020

Walmart’s Black Friday sales are here and you can find all sorts of great kitchen appliances on sale. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer is on sale right now for just $79 — down $70 from its original price of $149. If you’ve been looking to grab an Instant Pot to cook up your holiday meals in, this is the deal for you. Buy the Instant Pot Duo Crisp today while it’s cheap.

Instant Pots are always in demand, but even more so during the holidays. Everyone wants an easy way to cook and that’s why Instant Pot deals are some of the most sought after deals during Black Friday. This Instant Pot with Air Fryer Lid is currently seeing a major discount — which means it will sell out very quickly. You need to act fast and snap up this deal now or risk losing your new kitchen appliance to tons of other bargain hunters out there.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp combines 11 different cooking functions into one so you can sauté some veggies, slow cook your holiday meat, bake your favorite potatoes, or even fry up some crispy wings — the options are endless. The 6-quart capacity also makes it easy to cook in bulk and feed your entire family with ease this holiday season. Your meals will also be ready in record time, so now you don’t have to wait hours for your favorite holiday treats. Clean up is easy too — the pot, drip pan, basket, and cooking tray are all dishwasher safe so you can simply dunk them in once you’re done eating. There’s even built-in safety features that prevent your Instant Pot from overheating or leaking. This space-saving appliance will leave your kitchen feeling both spacious and sleek.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with an Air Fryer Lid for just $79 today — usually $149. This Instant Pot bundle is a steal at its current price, so make sure to grab it as soon as you can. If you’re looking for additional kitchen appliances also check out these Black Friday air fryer deals and Black Friday blender deals. Your new smart kitchen is just a few clicks away.

More Black Friday Instant Pot deals available now

Not everyone wants the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. There’s a wide variety of other Black Friday Instant Pot deals available so you can pick one that suits your cooking needs. Want more great deals? Get your holiday shopping out of the way with the best Black Friday sales available.

