Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Deals 2020

The week for Black Friday deals has finally arrived, and now’s the time to score the best tech bargains you’ll see all year. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a tech-loving friend or family member, smartwatches are always a welcome gift, and the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch is on sale at a great price at Amazon. This watch is by far the best smartwatch for Android users, so read on to find out everything there is to know (and love) about this superb wearable — including how much you can save.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS) — $339, was $400

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (43mm, GPS) — $369, was $430

The smartwatch market isn’t the most crowded field. Few companies have tried to take on the dominance and record-breaking popularity of the iconic Apple Watch, and fewer still have managed to have much success — but Samsung might be the sole exception. This Android giant has consistently offered the only wearables that are really a match for the Apple Watch in terms of quality and features, and if you want the best non-Apple smartwatch money can buy (whether you’re an Android phone user or not), the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the one.

Although the Galaxy Watch 3 is the perfect match for Android users — no surprise given Samsung’s de facto role as the leader of the Android mobile market — it actually runs on its own Tizen OS instead of Google’s WearOS. Our review team found Samsung’s Tizen software to be considerably more refined than the WearOS ecosystem, with the Galaxy Watch 3’s rotating bezel (a brilliant smartwatch innovation) making it a breeze to cycle through apps.

The Galaxy Watch 3 trades a touchscreen for that rotating bezel, and it’s a worthy exchange. The AMOLED display is bright and clear even in bright daylight, and since the bezel allows you to effortlessly navigate the Tizen software interface, you won’t be constantly wiping fingerprints off of the watch face. Traditionalists will also appreciate the understated aesthetic of the Galaxy Watch 3’s round case, the classic styling of which doesn’t scream “smartwatch!” to everybody in the room.

Given its quality and premium design, the Galaxy Watch 3 would normally set you back about the same amount of cash as an Apple Watch Series 6. For Black Friday, however, Amazon has both sizes of Samsung’s excellent wearable marked down, with the 41mm model ringing in at $339 after a $61 discount and the larger 45mm variant coming in at $369 ($71 off).

