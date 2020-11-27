Best Black Friday Razer Blade 15 Deals 2020

Gaming laptops are always among the most popular products during Black Friday, and this year is no exception. One of the standout offers under Amazon Black Friday deals is the $200 discount for the 2019 release of the Razer Blade 15, which takes the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,600.

The Razer Blade 15 is down to its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal from Amazon. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to be playing your favorite games on the Razer Blade 15 in time for the holiday season, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

The Razer Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch, edge-to-edge Full HD display and 60Hz refresh rate that shows the top-quality graphics enabled by the gaming laptop’s hexa-core ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and 16GB of RAM. It also supports 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage, so you’ll have enough space for the games that you want to play.

With its precision-crafted CNC aluminum unibody, the Razer Blade 15 is durable, but also portable with a thickness of 0.78 inches and a weight of just 4.5 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about lugging around a fragile device if you want to go places with it. In addition to the backlit Razer logo on the display cover, the gaming laptop looks stylish with the customizable backlight color of its keyboard and its anodized finish. It’s also secure through biometric security, enabled by the Windows Hello facial recognition system.

In addition to Amazon’s offer for the 2019 release of the Razer Blade 15, there are many other Black Friday laptop deals that are now available. However, with its combination of style and performance, and the plunge to its lowest-ever price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than Amazon’s $300 discount that takes the Razer Blade 15’s price down to $1,300 from $1,600.

More gaming laptop deals available now

This year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals don’t end with the Razer Blade 15 though. There are many more available from various retailers and manufacturers, amid the myriad of Black Friday deals across different devices and products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























