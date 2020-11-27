Best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 35 Deals 2020

The highly-rated and best-selling Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise-canceling headphones just got a massive price drop at Walmart for Black Friday. Once $349, you can now get them for $199 in black or silver — the cheapest we’ve seen them to date. That’s $150 in savings on what will likely be a popular holiday gift, making this one of the Black Friday deals you should pay attention to.

These Bluetooth-connected wireless headphones have a dual-mic system for clarity when making and receiving phone calls, and the built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa make it easy to get answers, control music, and send and receive texts all with your voice. Add these features to the noise-canceling technology, and the Bose QuietComfort 35 make the perfect companion for a home office– so much so we named them as some of the best headphones money can buy. Not only that, but they’re built for entertainment and comfort. The volume-optimized EQ delivers balanced sound, and you can listen for up to 20 hours on a single charge or up to 40 hours with the included audio cable, which is possible given the lightweight comfort of the synthetic protein leather ear cups.

You can even customize the level of noise cancellation you get on the Bose app, which makes these noise-canceling headphones perfect for any environment. And these are a favorite of expert reviewers and Walmart customers alike. These headphones received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 200 Walmart customers. Many people cite the great sound and awesome noise-canceling capability as reasons for their glowing reviews.

Here’s what one customer had to say about them:

These surprised me as how quiet they are and I haven’t even turned on the noise canceling. Just putting them on makes most of the noise go away. And they are very comfortable. Of course given Bose sound it sounds amazing. I can connect to my pc and my phone at the same time so I don’t have to switch back and forth.

Originally $349, these are now available in two colors for $299 with free shipping from Walmart. Act now if you want to ensure you get a pair for that special someone on your list.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals happening now.

