Bears to start Trubisky against Packers

Mitchell Trubisky will receive another chance. The Bears are turning back to their initial 2020 starter against the Packers, Matt Nagy announced Friday.

Nick Foles is battling a hip injury and has struggled after enjoying some success upon replacing Trubisky earlier this season. The Bears have lost four straight and rank 31st in both points and total yards after 11 games. Foles has not practiced this week.

The Bears lost Trubisky to injury as well, but the former No. 2 overall pick has recovered and will attempt to mount one last contract-year push ahead of a potential free agency bid. Chicago used eighth-year veteran Tyler Bray as Foles’ backup while Trubisky sat. Bray had one career pass attempt going into that ill-fated relief effort.

Trubisky’s return to action illustrates how dire the Bears’ offense situation has become. Nagy benched the fourth-year starter in Week 4, despite the Bears being 3-0 in Trubisky starts this season. The former high-end prospect struggled against the Falcons, continuing a swoon that prompted the Bears to pass on his fifth-year option in May. Trubisky regressed across the board last season, and the Bears traded for Foles. The latter, however, ranks 28th in Total QBR.