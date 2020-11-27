Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 10

Tony Barnhart | SEC Network

Greetings. Hope you and yours are having a safe and Happy Thanksgiving weekend. As November draws to a close, this continues to be an SEC football season unlike any other.

On Wednesday we learned that Alabama coach Nick Saban had tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time this season. The first time it was proven to be a false positive and he coached on Oct. 17 against Georgia. This time he has mild symptoms and therefore will have to sit out Saturday’s Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He’ll watch the from home as he continues to be quarantined.

Normally, the SEC’s rivalry weekend marks the end of the regular season. But now, because of the virus, the SEC will play through Dec. 19, when there will be several games along with the conference championship.

And because of the late conference championship game, the college football playoffs are scheduled to start just 13 days later on Jan. 1. Normally we wait a month for the playoffs. Like I said: We’ve never had a season like this.

There is good news: The first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee were released on Tuesday. There are four SEC teams-No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A,amp;M, No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Georgia-ranked in the Top 10. Three of those teams have a path to the playoffs.

So here are our Five Burning Questions for the final Saturday in November:

Auburn has beaten Alabama in two of their last three meetings. Is there a way for the Tigers to win Saturday’s Iron Bowl?

When you’re talking about the Iron Bowl there is always a chance. But there is a reason why the Crimson Tide was a clear No. 1 in the first CFP rankings.

Consider these numbers: Alabama leads the SEC in scoring offense (49.4 ppg) and scoring defense (19.3 ppg). Alabama is second in the SEC (to Florida) in passing offense (366.1 ypg) and third in passing defense (240.3 ypg).

And here is the thing that should concern future Alabama opponents. Since giving up 48 points and 647 total yards against Ole Miss on Oct. 10, the Alabama defense has gotten a little better each week. The Crimson Tide gave up 24 points to Georgia, 17 to Tennessee, zero to Mississippi State, and three last week to Kentucky.

What’s next for Florida’s Kyle Trask?

We’re probably going to keep asking this question all the way to the SEC championship game on Dec. 19. He’s been that good.

Trask threw “only” three touchdown passes in last week’s 38-17 win at Vanderbilt. That gives him 31 in seven games-all against SEC defenses. That breaks the previous SEC record for touchdown passes in conference games (28), which was held by LSU’s Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, and Florida’s Danny Wuerffel (1995).

And here is the bad news for Florida’s next opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5), who got taken to the woodshed by Alabama last week, 63-3: Trask put up last week’s numbers without this favorite target, Kyle Pitts. Pitts will return for Saturday’s game in The Swamp.

Remember that last season Trask came off the bench for the injured Feleipe Franks and rallied the Gators from a 21-10 deficit to a 29-21 victory against Kentucky. He has been the starting quarterback ever since.

Can new Georgia QB JT Daniels keep a hot hand against South Carolina?

It sure looks like he can. Daniels, the transfer from USC, got his first career start last week against Mississippi State. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 win.

Here is why that’s a concern for South Carolina. Since the dismissal of head coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15, the Gamecocks have lost a number of players who have opted out of the rest of the season. Among those players were South Carolina’s two best defensive backs, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.

Interesting side note: Mike Bobo, a teammate and friend of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, is serving as South Carolina’s interim coach. Both men are the sons of high school coaching legends in the state of Georgia..

Can Ole Miss keep up its current pace against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl?

Consider this: The University of Mississippi has been playing football since 1893. The Rebels have won six SEC championships in their storied football history.

But never had Ole Miss scored 50 points or more in consecutive SEC games until two weeks ago. That’s when the Rebels beat South Carolina 59-42 in Oxford. The week before Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-21.

And now Lane Kiffin takes his high-flying offense into his first meeting with Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.

Keep your eye on Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, who leads the nation in receiving yards per game (159.3) and receptions per game (10.6).

Quarterback Matt Corral is third in the SEC in passing yards (2,359), trailing only Heisman Trophy candidates Trask (2,554) and Mac Jones from Alabama (2,426). Kenny Yeboah is one of the best tight ends in college football.

Remember that we told you that Georgia threw for 401 against Mississippi State last week.

How anxious is Texas A,amp;M to get back on the field?

After losing to Alabama 52-24 in the season’s second game, the Aggies got on a nice little roll, winning four consecutive games, including a 41-38 slugfest against Florida in College Station. But then the coronavirus hit, postponing back-to-back games with Tennessee and Ole Miss.

So when Saturday’s appointment with LSU rolls around it will have been 21 days since the Aggies (5-1) last played.

Texas A,amp;M is one of three SEC teams that has played only six games so they must get their final four games played during the next four Saturdays. The Aggies were No. 5 in the first CFP rankings. So as long as they continue to win they will be in the discussion for a spot in the playoffs.