Bad Bunny Opens Up About His Relationship Status

Bad Bunny loves his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, but the two haven’t taken their relationship to the next level yet — despite some recent speculation that they’ve tied the knot.
The musician gave a recent update on his relationship status when he spoke with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “No, I’m not that married.”
He went into further detail, adding, “I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot.”
Although marriage isn’t on his mind right now, Bad Bunny does love Gabriela with all his heart.
“Yeah I’m still in love. [It’s] great,” he gushed. “No pudo sido mejor. I think [it’s been] perfect. My perfect quarantine partner.”
Fans have been speculating that the “Yo Perreo Sola” artist might be married since he’s been wearing what looked like a wedding band on his finger over the last couple of months.
Adding fuel to that rumor, Gabriela shared a photo of herself sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in August.
Whatever their future plans are, they’re lucky to have found each other!
