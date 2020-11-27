Australia vs India, cricket news, Steve Smith smashes memorable ODI ton

Australian cricket superstar Steve Smith has well and truly “found his hands” after smashing a memorable century in the first ODI against India.

Smith and fellow centurion, skipper Aron Finch, inspired Australia to a total of 374 at the SCG to kick off the Indian Summer, but it was the former Test captain’s knock that had the home crowd in raptures.

After struggling with the bat in self-described below-par stint in the IPL, all eyes were on Smith ahead of the limited-overs series. He had made just 311 runs at 25.91 for Rajasthan Royals, his lowest batting average in eight seasons in the IPL.

“I was pretty disappointed with my batting throughout the IPL. I wasn’t consistent enough,” Smith said.

Smith finds ‘hands’ ahead of India Tests

“I started well and had a few innings here and there. I never really got in to a really good rhythm.”

But after publicly proclaiming just days out from the series that he had “found his hands” during is 14-day isolation, all eyes were on Smith as he walked out for his first knock against India back on home soil since the ball-tampering saga.

From there the diminutive batsman let his hands do the talking.

After surviving an early DRS scare, Smith’s mercurial talent shone through as he quickly turned the innings into a masterpiece by striking the third fastest century by an Australian in ODI cricket.

Steve Smith of Australia bats during game one. (Getty)

Smith took 62 balls to raise the bat with only Glenn Maxwell (51) and James Faulkner (57) quicker.

As Kerry O’Keeffe said in commentary for Fox Sports, it was the perfect innings from a No 3 batsman, building steadily before unleashing the full array of shots at the back end.

“This is an innings of the highest calibre,” O’Keeffe said.

“In the end he missed a full toss trying to work it through point.

“And I think it’s a measure of his hunger that after a brilliant hundred he’s so disappointed.”