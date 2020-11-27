Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.53% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.53%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.90% or 0.44 points to trade at 5.42 at the close. Meanwhile, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) added 3.60% or 1.11 points to end at 31.94 and Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.33% or 0.15 points to 4.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.25% or 1.170 points to trade at 9.230 at the close. Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.81% or 0.070 points to end at 1.765 and Technology One Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.77% or 0.36 points to 9.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 629 to 626 and 346 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.33% or 0.15 to 4.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.26% to 13.684 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.11% or 2.00 to $1807.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.99% or 0.91 to hit $44.80 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.44% or 0.21 to trade at $47.58 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.15% to 0.7372, while AUD/JPY fell 0.03% to 76.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.938.