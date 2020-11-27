Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.53% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.53%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.90% or 0.44 points to trade at 5.42 at the close. Meanwhile, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) added 3.60% or 1.11 points to end at 31.94 and Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.33% or 0.15 points to 4.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.25% or 1.170 points to trade at 9.230 at the close. Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.81% or 0.070 points to end at 1.765 and Technology One Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.77% or 0.36 points to 9.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 629 to 626 and 346 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.33% or 0.15 to 4.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.26% to 13.684 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.11% or 2.00 to $1807.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.99% or 0.91 to hit $44.80 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.44% or 0.21 to trade at $47.58 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.15% to 0.7372, while AUD/JPY fell 0.03% to 76.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.938.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR