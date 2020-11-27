Australia set to swelter as fire warnings issued for four states; Two charged after toddler found dead in hot car; US coronavirus hospitalisations hit new high on Thanksgiving

Fire weather warnings have been issued for four states as troughs and lows direct intense heat to the east coast.

While Australia always gets hot in late spring or early summer, the impending heat shouldn’t be dismissed as normal, Weatherzone says.

Some places are going to see temperatures rise 15-20C above the long-term average for this of year and records could be broken.

The same trough and low will also trigger showers and storms in western NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.