Army could be deployed to clamp down on recent spate of truck attacks, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that if needs be, the country is in a position to deploy the army to reinforce manpower in tackling the unabated attacks and torching of trucks.

There would be a deployment if National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sitole and the head of the SANDF, during an assessment, felt there was a need.

Trucks have been petrol bombed in different parts of the country in the past few weeks.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told that Cele was on record as saying deploying the army was an option.

“National police commissioner [General Kehla Sitole] will have to interact with the head of the SANDF and upon assessment that there is a need, then there will be a deployment. Meanwhile, in the last -hours we’ve managed to bring stability on the roads due to increased police presence,” said Themba.

Themba said if the situation escalates, then they will have to consider, “bringing in some reinforcements and increase boots on the ground”.