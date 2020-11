Apple Black Friday 2020: Best iPad Deals [Updated]

Black Friday is underway, and we’re tracking discounts across Apple’s lineup of iPads, including the current-generation 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. We’ll be keeping this post updated as new deals appear and current ones expire, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest. Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a…