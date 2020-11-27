Amazon Slashes Prices of Shark Vacuums for Black Friday

While we’ve seen some great early Black Friday Deals leading up to today, there’s nothing quite like the explosion of sales now that we’ve arrived at the big day. All the big retailers are offering massive deals — just look at the Amazon Black Friday Deals — on some of the best tech and home appliances, like these Black Friday vacuum deals. In fact, right now is an amazing time to get a new Shark vacuum — the hardworking, affordable alternatives to premium brands like Dyson — as Amazon is offering huge discounts on the brands top models.

Shark ZS351 Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum — $140, was $230

One reason you’ll love the Shark ZS351 is that the Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll delivers nonstop hair removal. That’s right; those impossible to get rid of hairs that can gunk up a vacuum are no longer any concern. This is a super powerful, well priced vacuum that can deep-clean your carpet and your hard floors with its impressive suction power. It’s got you and your busy schedule in mind, too, with an extra-large dust cup that allows you to clean bigger spaces, longer, without emptying debris. Need to get into some corners, along edges, or other tough spots? No worries, with just the press of one button, the Shark ZS351 becomes a handheld, so you can get into deep-cleaning the furniture, shelves, and more. Best of all: It’s made to last. Despite its lightweight status, it’s made with durable ABS and PP plastics, along with metal and rubber parts that won’t give up on you.

Shark Rotator Professional Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum — $150, was $300

Here’s something that sounds like a detail, but in reality is the whole ballgame (when it comes to cleaning): Dust capacity of 1.3 quarts. This means that the Shark Rotator can suck up 1.3 quarts of dust and debris, approaching pro grade levels of capacity. The Shark Rotator gets its name from the rotator technology that allows swivel steering, allowing this vacuum to get into areas others can’t and making it easier on its handler. Additionally, it’s equipped with the anti-allergen complete seal technology, which means that none of the 99.9 percent of dust and allergens it picks up will escape once inside its HEPA system. If you’re looking for an upright vacuum that can get the job done, and more, the Shark Rotator could be for you. And it’s half off!

Shark Rocket Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum — $150, was $230

As its name suggests, the Shark Rocket is light, super light in fact, narrow, maneuverable, and powerful. Also like a NASA vessel, the Shark Rocket isn’t tied by any earthly bonds. It’s cordless, which brings cleaning to a whole new level of convenience. The Shark Rocket is only 7.5 pounds, yet its powerful suction is ideal for cleaning floors, carpets, and rugs. Also, there’s cordless convenience. With the touch of a button, this becomes a handheld vacuum that you can use to powerfully suck up dirt from car seats, counters, your shelves, couches — anywhere a full-size vacuum can’t reach. More convenience: There’s a no-touch ejector that allows you to get rid of waste without fuss, LED headlights so you can see what needs sucking up under furniture, and up to a 40-minute run time on a single charge.

Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean Vacuum — $250, was $400

“Apex” is another name for top, and that’s where this Shark Vacuum rates; it’s one of the very best vacuums Shark makes. First, it has DuoClean dual brushrolls, which are like twin missiles aimed at dirt, dust, and debris. The DuoClean system not only inhales dirt of all kinds, it gives hard floors a clean, polished look. It has a self-cleaning brushroll that helps dislodge and suck up larger pieces of dirt while simultaneously self-cleaning, so you don’t have to worry about hairs gunking up your vacuum’s rollers. The DuoClean system is the power cleaning investment here, but as with other Shark vacuums, the APEX has Advanced Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter that takes care of 99.9% of allergens.

Shark AZ2002 Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum — $380, was $430

The Shark Vertex takes powerful cleaning to the next level. No other Shark vacuum can dislodge, lift, and clean with the effectiveness of the Shark Vertex. Firstly, it has the most powerful suction of any Shark. But on top of this, the key to its cleaning prowess is found in the DuoClean Powerfins. These ensure that the vacuum is never out of contact with the floor or your carpet. It’s like a marksman whose sight never leaves the target. Meanwhile, the second, soft roller pulls in both fine dust and larger dirt particles, both cleaning carpets and effectively polishing hard floors (the brushroll is self-cleaning, too). It’s got a detachable nozzle for cleaning above the floor, LED lighting so you can see darkened dirty areas, and there’s Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology as well as a HEPA filter that will trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the Vertex. Cleaning doesn’t get any more thorough.

