Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus Rumored to Return for ‘Spider-Man 3’

Columbia Pictures

Following speculation about an inter-dimensional, multiverse storyline, the ‘Da Vinci Code’ actor is said to reprise his villainous role from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’.

Tom Holland‘s “Spider-Man 3” is likely to be jam-packed with familiar faces from the previous franchises. Amid the wild speculation about an inter-dimensional, multiverse storyline, a Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain is said to return for the sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, which is also directed by the helmer.

According to the GWW, a source within Disney/Marvel has informed that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as the famed villain Doctor Octopus. He portrayed the character in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2“, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero.

The source additionally told the site that Molina already visited the set “to work on some stunt choreography and has started filming his scenes in the past couple weeks.” The “Boogie Nights” star is reported to appear in “full Doc Ock mode,” but it’s unclear “whether this version of the tentacle laden doctor was the same from Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ or a new version.”

Besides Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx‘s Electro has been reported to return for the next installment in the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man film franchise. The actor himself seemed to confirm it as he posted on Instagram after the news broke in early October, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment…”

“can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bada**!!!” he went on teasing a new look for his character, before deleting the post. Foxx previously played the character in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2“, which was directed by Marc Webb and had Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

Recently, “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson fueled the speculation about a multi-film Spider-Man crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he stated that “all Spider-Man iterations are defacto MCU.” He, however, later backtracked on his own remark, saying, “I was joking in an exchange with @ManMadeMoon. Everyone needs to calm down.”

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is also rumored to appear in “Spider-Man 3”, allowing the multiverse storyline. It is said that the Sorcerer Supreme would fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury in “Far From Home”.

The yet-to-be-titled “Spider-Man 3” is currently in production for a planned December 17, 2021 release.