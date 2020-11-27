Adobe says consumers in the US spent $5.1B buying goods online on Thanksgiving, up 21.5% YoY, but falling short of Adobe's original prediction of $6B (Ingrid Lunden/)

Ingrid Lunden / :
Adobe says consumers in the US spent $5.1B buying goods online on Thanksgiving, up 21.5% YoY, but falling short of Adobe’s original prediction of $6B — Thanksgiving for many is about eating, seeing family, reflecting and relaxing for the day. But for an increasing number of us, it’s also seems to be about shopping.
