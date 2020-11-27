Ace Magashule refuses to comment on Cosatu’s calls for the ANC to take action against him

Ace Magashule leads a campaign by the ANC for the upcoming by-elections.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule refused to comment on calls by Cosatu for the party to take action against him.

He was in Naledi, Soweto, doing return door-to-door visits to thank people following the by-elections.

Magashule said the party would continue offering support to the community, and not only do visits when it’s campaign season.

African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule has refused to comment on the call by trade union federation the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) that the party must take action against him, as he faces corruption and fraud charges.

Magashule was in ward 130 in Naledi, Soweto, on Friday doing a return door-to-door campaign following by-elections.

Magashule said it was important that they returned to wards to thank them for voting, and handed over food parcels to residents.

He also promised that the party, working with the councillor of the ward, would continue offering support to the area.

Speaking on the sidelines to media and answering a question on his thoughts on Cosatu calling for the ANC to deal with him, Magashule said: “Let me not comment. I am a member of the African National Congress [and] very disciplined- and that’s what Cosatu said, let’s leave it there.”

On Thursday, eNCA reported that Cosatu said during a media briefing the party should deal decisively with Magashule and set an example for the country.

previously reported that the former Free State premier is charged with 21 counts of fraud, corruption, and money laundering in connection with a R255 million asbestos audit corruption case.

Earlier this month, Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

During his visit in Naledi, Magashule said the party instructed the councillor and branch to return to the ward monthly and conduct door-to-door visits to understand the challenges that people faced.

Resolved

The ward has been experiencing electricity problems which were now being resolved, Magashule said.

He said restoration of power was a work in progress as some residents were still in the dark.

ANC members march during the by-election campaign. Kayleen Morgan

“We are happy that other houses have been connected and the other 25 in the next two days, it will be done. We are expecting other substations [to be installed] in the next two/three days.

“We just coming to our people, we are going to work hard. We have recognised and committed to work with you. The future of South Africa [and] of Soweto will be brighter with the African National Congress,” the Secretary-General said.

Speaking on Gender-Based Violence and 16 Days of Activism Against the scourge, Magashule said it continued to be an issue that needs to be resolved.

He added he was happy that in there were patrollers at night in ward 130.

“And they were actually telling us about some of their needs during the night; they don’t have torches… We appreciate the fact that people are volunteering for our communities. This struggle must be continued, it mustn’t be just for 16 days. It must be all the , 365 days.”