Abhishek Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on his grandfather’s birth anniversary



Abhishek Bachchan comes from a family of legendary men. His father Amitabh Bachchan is an iconic actor, while his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet. Today is the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s birth anniversary and on the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared his views on Twitter. Well, if Big B did so, how could Juniour Bachchan be far away.

Soon after, Abhishek too, took to social media to share a special post for his late grandfather. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadaji. It would have been my grandfathers’ 113th birthday today. I work and pray, that I am able to honour and live up to your legacy. Miss you dearly.” Truly heartfelt, isn’t it?