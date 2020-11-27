A$AP Rocky Personally Delivers Meals to Homeless Shelter He and His Mom Once Benefited From

Instagram

One day before Thanksgiving, the ‘Wild for the Night’ rapper is giving back by donating 120 meals to the Regent Family Residence which is located on New York City’s Upper West Side.

–

A$AP Rocky definitely knows where to give back. One day before Thanksgiving, the “Wild for the Night” rapper personally delivered meals to a homeless shelter on New York City’s Upper West Side where he and his mom Renee Black once benefited from.

The 32-year-old paid a visit to the Regent Family Residence shelter on Wednesday, November 25 to hand out 120 boxes of food from one of his favorite restaurants, Amy Ruth’s. In some pictures obtained by TMZ, he could be seen unboxing the food container. For the outing, he sported a red patterned jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, black hat and a face mask.

On the reason behind his philanthropic initiative, the two-time Grammy-nominee apparently wanted to thank the Regent Family Residence for helping him and his mother who stayed there in the early 2000s before he became famous. The organization, which is a part of the Volunteers of America, is currently serving 83 families, including 111 kids.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has opened up about his shelter story in the past. “There was a lot of hard times in this place, but it’s not the end of the world because life is what you make it,” he told MTV in 2013. “[There’s] people out there who got it better but this is a place that helps women get on their feet — with government assistance and before you know it, things are alright.”

“It’s no different than living in the projects, but it ain’t easy and that’s when you start idolizing the drug dealers and the hustlers. If you’re from any kinda f**ked up environment, you idolize stupid s**t,” he added. “Most people from that situation limit themselves when they idolize things and it’s not about hard work about dedication, it’s about power and being rich.”

Rocky was one of celebrities who gave back this Thanksgiving. Tracy Morgan had handed out more than 1,000 turkeys in Brooklyn and 1,200 more in The Bronx. French Montana also gave away 500 turkeys to those in need on Monday, November 23, while Nick Cannon and Dr. Dre sponsored a Feed Your City Challenge event in Compton to give people free groceries.