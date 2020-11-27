Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
A threat actor is selling access to Office 365 and Microsoft accounts of hundreds of C-level execs at companies around the world, for $100 to $1,500 per account — Access is sold for $100 to $1500 per account, depending on the company size and exec role. — A threat actor is currently …
A threat actor is selling access to Office 365 and Microsoft accounts of hundreds of C-level execs at companies around the world, for $100 to $1,500 per account (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: