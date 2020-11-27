A look inside ByteDance's legal strategy against the US TikTok ban, which sources say included orchestrating parallel lawsuits with star creators as plaintiffs (Georgia Wells/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:

A look inside ByteDance’s legal strategy against the US TikTok ban, which sources say included orchestrating parallel lawsuits with star creators as plaintiffs  —  A lawsuit looked like a grass-roots effort, but was orchestrated by TikTok and parent company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the effort

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR