Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
A look inside ByteDance’s legal strategy against the US TikTok ban, which sources say included orchestrating parallel lawsuits with star creators as plaintiffs — A lawsuit looked like a grass-roots effort, but was orchestrated by TikTok and parent company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the effort
A look inside ByteDance's legal strategy against the US TikTok ban, which sources say included orchestrating parallel lawsuits with star creators as plaintiffs (Georgia Wells/Wall Street Journal)
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal: