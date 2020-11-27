A Black Friday Like no Other

It’s Black Friday, the typical start of the holiday shopping season. But as with so many other things, this year’s version will not look like it usually does.

Black Friday has traditionally been about in-person shopping. “Touching stuff, browsing for the family, the whole experience: Those are literally all of the things we’re telling people to avoid,” Sapna Maheshwari, who covers retail for The Times, told me.

Some Americans will still go out today. Many already went to malls last weekend to get ahead of potential holiday crowds, according to The Wall Street Journal. But others are following the advice of public health experts and moving even more of their shopping online.