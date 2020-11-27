50 Cent Targets Producer Randall Emmett Again: Nobody Wants To Work With You!!

50 Cent once almost broke the internet after he dragged television producer Randall Emmett who owed him $1 million at the time.

50 called out Randall for not paying him after six years — and even shared text messages in which Randall hilariously referred to 50 as “Fofty.”

But Fif has a few more things to say about Randall, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

50 shared a screenshot of an image accusing Randall of being an “unfair” producer.

“Smh you can’t just be beating writers out of there money man,” Fif captioned the post. “Now nobody wants to work with you, oh Happy Thanksgiving.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Writers Guild of America West sent word on Friday to its estimated 10,000 members telling them to not work on upcoming projects from producers Randall Emmett and George Furla amid a dispute with the union.

“The companies, along with their co-owners, Emmett and Furla, were placed on the Strike/Unfair List for their failure to comply with an arbitration award,” read the letter to members from WGAW president David A. Goodman, vp Marjorie David and secretary-treasurer Michele Mulroney.

The union leaders added: “On September 10, 2020, the arbitrator ordered EFO and Pumped to pay a total of $477,581.34, representing compensation, pension & health contributions and interest due to four writers on the television series Pump. To date, the writers have not been paid and interest continues to accrue.”