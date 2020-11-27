50 Cent Targets Producer Randall Emmett Again: Nobody Wants To Work With You!!

50 Cent once almost broke the internet after he dragged television producer Randall Emmett who owed him $1 million at the time.

50 called out Randall for not paying him after six years — and even shared text messages in which Randall hilariously referred to 50 as “Fofty.”

But Fif has a few more things to say about Randall, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

50 shared a screenshot of an image accusing Randall of being an “unfair” producer.

“Smh you can’t just be beating writers out of there money man,” Fif captioned the post. “Now nobody wants to work with you, oh Happy Thanksgiving.”

