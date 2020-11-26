Home Sports Zack Martin injury update: Cowboys lineman ruled out with calf injury

Zack Martin injury update: Cowboys lineman ruled out with calf injury

Lisa Witt
Cowboys right tackle Zack Martin has been ruled out of the team’s Thanksgiving matchup vs. Washington with a calf injury.

Martin went down on Dallas’ first drive of the game, grasping his left knee area, and was immediately helped off the field with trainers. Dallas ruled him out almost immediately after he appeared to aggravate an injury he suffered in weeks prior.

Martin’s injury was the second to Dallas’ O-line early in the game. Left tackle Cam Erving was questionable to return with a right knee injury.

Dallas has had major injuries along the offensive line this season. Franchise left tackle Tyron Smith is out for the year with a neck injury. Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is expected to return from injured reserve in Week 14.

Dallas’ defense gave up a touchdown to Washington soon after Martin’s injury, putting the Cowboys down 7-3 in the first quarter.

