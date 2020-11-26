Your Thursday Briefing

A very different Thanksgiving

Under normal circumstances, families across the U.S. would be gathering, some in groups of a dozen or more, on a holiday that celebrates coming together. But this year, as the country experiences its most deadly surge yet of the coronavirus, only about 27 percent of Americans plan to dine with people outside their household, according to a survey requested by The Times.

A virus surge that started in the Midwest now appears to be morphing into swift resurgences in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix, adding first- spikes in smaller cities away from the nation’s middle, like Cumberland, Md. Simply put, the coronavirus is everywhere.

More than 1.2 million cases in the U.S. have been identified in the past week, and the country is on pace to reach 13 million known cases within days. The seven-day average of daily deaths is over 1,600. Scientists are expressing deep foreboding about the arrival of Thanksgiving and cold weather during such a surge.

On the front lines: Doctors and nurses are running on empty. “This is my job, what I wanted to do for a living,” said a critical-care physician in Houston who brought the virus home with him, sickening his whole family. “And it could have killed my children, could have killed my wife — all this, because of me.”