Your Friday Briefing

I’m just thankful for indoor plumbing.

*

Ambulance took him. He came home.

Hearing granny laugh on the phone.

It’s just a cold, not Covid.

Reached age 92, grandson reached 3.

My wife gave me her kidney.

*

Got sober during 2020, stayed sober.

Wasn’t too late to say sorry.

Wildfires took much but we survived.

Volunteers who take experimental vaccines.

Healthcare workers. Healthcare workers. Healthcare workers.

*

Pandemic baby after years of trying.

At twelve weeks, size of lime.

Toddler sees Audrey Hepburn, says “Mama!”

I watched her learn to read.

Water cooler chats with six-year-old son.

*

Thankful for learning, in my pajamas.

Out of prison with great job.

Stole my car, not my books.

Tried. Failed. Failed worse. Kept going.

248 cocktail hours with my mom.

*

The freedom of filing for divorce.

Lost job. Lost boyfriend. Found happiness.

Postponed wedding, having a baby instead.

Fell in love at age 75.

I proposed and she said yes.

