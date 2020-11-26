Your Friday Briefing

I’m just thankful for indoor plumbing.
*
Ambulance took him. He came home.
Hearing granny laugh on the phone.
It’s just a cold, not Covid.
Reached age 92, grandson reached 3.
My wife gave me her kidney.
*
Got sober during 2020, stayed sober.
Wasn’t too late to say sorry.
Wildfires took much but we survived.
Volunteers who take experimental vaccines.
Healthcare workers. Healthcare workers. Healthcare workers.
*
Pandemic baby after years of trying.
At twelve weeks, size of lime.
Toddler sees Audrey Hepburn, says “Mama!”
I watched her learn to read.
Water cooler chats with six-year-old son.
*
Thankful for learning, in my pajamas.
Out of prison with great job.
Stole my car, not my books.
Tried. Failed. Failed worse. Kept going.
248 cocktail hours with my mom.
*
The freedom of filing for divorce.
Lost job. Lost boyfriend. Found happiness.
Postponed wedding, having a baby instead.
Fell in love at age 75.
I proposed and she said yes.
