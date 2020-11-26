XRP Plunges 32% In Selloff By .com

XRP Plunges 32% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.51332 by 02:44 (07:44 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 32.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $24.15565B, or 4.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.50537 to $0.65095 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 83.28%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.49245B or 9.16% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2972 to $0.7788 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.40% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,595.5 on the .com Index, down 7.86% on the day.

was trading at $515.40 on the .com Index, a loss of 14.95%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $329.53939B or 62.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $59.34798B or 11.33% of the total cryptocurrency market value.