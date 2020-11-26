XRP Falls 11% In Selloff By .com

© . XRP Falls 11% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.55974 by 00:10 (05:10 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 11.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $25.41848B, or 4.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.52829 to $0.65095 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 90.91%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.89119B or 9.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2972 to $0.7788 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 82.99% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,860.5 on the .com Index, down 4.65% on the day.

was trading at $532.06 on the .com Index, a loss of 9.37%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $331.13302B or 63.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $60.39314B or 11.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.