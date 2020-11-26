Wyclef Jean Calls on Fans to Support Black-Owned Businesses During Holidays

WENN

Wyclef Jean is urging American shoppers to support black-owned businesses during the 2020 holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the nation.

The star believes it’s more crucial to help companies that are closing their doors for good at twice the rate of others, and The Fugees star is stressing the importance of fans lending a helping hand during America’s annual Black Friday holiday.

“I think that it’s important that we understand that and we really lend a hand and support them,” he tells People magazine. “Especially this time.”

“If you look at the idea of Black Friday and how much money is actually spent (and) how much money we as communities… put out, I think that if we put a fraction of that towards these black-owned businesses, we can really help.”

To promote his efforts, he has penned the jingle #BlackOwnedFriday with fellow musician Jazzy Amra, but stresses the support must continue after the festive season.





“When we look at (the) Black Lives Matter (protests), there are two things for me,” Jean says. “One is that we can’t take our feet off the pedal. And what that means is to make sure that the movement that everyone is paying attention to gets turned into more reform, into more policy and turned into more legislation.”