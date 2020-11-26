With Snapchat adding TikTok-like Spotlight, Twitter adding Snapchat-like Fleets, and Stories now ubiquitous, all social media apps are starting to look the same (Sara Fischer/Axios)

Sara Fischer / Axios:
With Snapchat adding TikTok-like Spotlight, Twitter adding Snapchat-like Fleets, and Stories now ubiquitous, all social media apps are starting to look the same — Snapchat on Monday launched Spotlight, a video tab within its app that, like TikTok, distributes videos based more on how popular they are than on who created them.
