William Watson: The great labour glut is ending

The beneficiaries of this change were the managers and entrepreneurs who could take advantage of these big new supplies of labour, whether by transplanting their own skills to China and other emerging economies or by buying production and jobs offshore. The result, in many rich countries, was a rise in inequality — although other big forces, especially technological change, were also at play.

Donald Trump was hardly the first politician to notice all this. In fact, an interesting question is why in most countries the hit on labour gave rise to right-wing rather than left-wing populism. Goodhart and Pradhan argue that the difference is immigration policy. Left-wing parties, believing in the world brotherhood of workers, favour immigration, thus alienating millions of workers who think it worsens their economic position.

Even our own Erin O’Toole, the new Conservative leader, has decided to go populist/protectionist. As he said in a recent speech, “Too much power is in the hands of corporate and financial elites who have been only too happy to outsource jobs abroad. It’s now expected of a shareholder to ask a CEO: ‘Why are we paying a worker in Oshawa 30 dollars an hour when we could be paying one in China 50 cents an hour?’ ”

Of course, if both workers are producing the same value of output in the hour, it is very hard to understand why the Chinese worker shouldn’t get the assignment. But they generally don’t produce the same value. The reason Canadian incomes are higher than Chinese incomes is that, on average, Canadians are more productive than Chinese — not inherently, but because we have more education, work with more capital and live in a society where property rights are more secure.