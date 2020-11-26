Wedding Rings Lost in Shipwreck Will Be Returned to Migrant Couple

The red backpack had been floating for two weeks in the central Mediterranean between Libya and Italy when a rescue boat came across it. Inside, along with clothes and some notes in Arabic, was a simple treasure: two wedding rings engraved with hearts and the names Ahmed and Doudou.

For rescuers with Open Arms, a nongovernmental organization that picks up migrants making the perilous journey by boat to Europe, the discovery on Nov. 9 was “like a punch,” Riccardo Gatti, the director of Open Arms Italy, said by telephone on Thursday.

Wreckage found later on the day of the discovery only heightened their dread. “We didn’t know if it belonged to someone that died or had a shipwreck — or someone alive,” Mr. Gatti said. “Without knowing anything, you’re holding a piece of a story of someone.”

It might have remained yet another presumed loss in the notoriously perilous Mediterranean crossing that migrants from North Africa have made to reach Europe. “Who are Ahmed and Doudou? ”the Italian newspaper La Repubblica asked.