Watch: J.J. Watt rips down epic pick-six for Texans

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt celebrated Thanksgiving Day with a house call on Thursday against the Detroit Lions, intercepting Matthew Stafford and taking it to the end zone for a pick-six.

Watt has seen better days as a member of the Texans, as they entered Week 12 with a 3-7 record, but this first-quarter touchdown from 19 yards out is bound to lift his spirits amid a seemingly lost 2020 campaign.

Known for getting his massive mitts into passing lanes for his entire illustrious career, Watt made a victim out of Stafford for his latest masterpiece, courtesy of The Checkdown: