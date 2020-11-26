Watch Alex Trebek’s Inspiring Thanksgiving Message on Jeopardy

Alex Trebek‘s wisdom continues to live on.

Less than a month after the television host passed away, Jeopardy! shared a special clip of the 80-year-old delivering a Thanksgiving message to viewers at home.

“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Alex began in the video posted on Nov. 26. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it.”

The message was filmed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as Jeopardy! was following any and all safety protocols provided by health officials. The show had a brief hiatus earlier in the year.

While the host passed away on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer, Alex’s last day filming new episodes in the studio was Oct. 29.