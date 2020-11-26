Venezuela Raids Food Charity, Interrupting Meals for Children

CARACAS, Venezuela — Government agents have raided the offices and frozen the bank accounts of a major Venezuelan food charity, threatening a lifeline for thousands of children during one of the world’s deepest humanitarian crises.

The raids, which began last week, are the government’s latest attack on perceived opponents as President Nicolás Maduro steadily consolidates power. After crushing opposition parties, his campaign of repression is increasingly targeting independent civil organizations trying to alleviate the crisis.

The government has accused the food charity, Feed the Solidarity, of channeling foreign donations for political subversion, without providing evidence. The charity and its allies called the accusations and raids a callous political ploy that threatens the lives of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

“The effect of this will be brutal,” said Susana Raffalli, a prominent Venezuelan nutritionist and aid activist. “Every social worker will now have fear to continue working.”