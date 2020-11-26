Umpire fined for drama at son’s under-13s game

Senior Australian cricket umpire Gerard Abood has been fined $5000 for breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct after he challenged an umpire’s decision during his son’s junior game.

Abood, a member of Cricket Australia’s panel of umpires and an official of internationals, was sanctioned over a run out decision which saw his son fall two runs shy of a century at 98 according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

As we all as receiving a $5000 fine, Abood’s antics during the under-13s game will also see him complete 20 hours of voluntary service to the education and training of domestic cricket umpires which must be completed in the next 12 months.

It’s understood Abood did not contest the sanctions handed down to him which come under a level 1 charge. The sanctions are considered to be “contrary to the spirit of cricket” or “unbecoming of a representative or official”.

The ruling came about after the St George District Cricket Association filed a formal complaint which alleged Abood had acted in an intimidatory manner.

In a statement provided to the SMH’s The Tonk, Abood denied using any “foul or intimidating language” but conceded he could’ve acted better on the day.

“I accept that I have breached Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and apologise unreservedly,” Abood said.

“My actions on the day reported were not reflective of my usual conduct and attitudes around sport and were a lapse of judgment on my part.

“As a volunteer myself, I am very aware of the sacrifices made by people to ensure junior sport thrives. At no time did I use foul or intimidating language but, given my standing in the game, I should have known better than to question decisions made by the officials on the day.

“Again, I am sincerely sorry for my part in this incident and will work hard to restore my reputation as someone who devotes much of his time to upholding, and seeking to ensure that others uphold, the true spirit of cricket.”