UK government says it will spend £250M to help carriers replace Huawei 5G tech by 2027, including around £50M in 2021 — The U.K. will spend 250 million pounds ($333 million) to diversify its sources of 5G wireless equipment after banning China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from supplying the next-generation technology.
