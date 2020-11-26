TV Ratings for Wednesday, Nov. 25: ‘SWAT’ Season 4 on CBS

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ S.W.A.T. and ABC’s For Life both enjoyed upticks with drama rival Chicago P.D. riding the pine this Thanksgiving Eve.

S.W.A.T. drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, up 50 and 33 percent from last week and copping its biggest audience of the young season. Opening CBS’ night, a double pump of The Amazing Race averaged 3.75 mil and a 0.6 — pretty much on par with last week. (Read double-episode recap.)

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.5 mil/0.6) and American Housewife (3 mil/0.5) both dipped, The Conners (3.7 mil/0.6) and black-ish (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady, and For Life (2 mil/0.5) rose a tenth from its season opener.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Women of Worth special did 1.6 mil/0.2, followed by the SNL Thanksgiving special’s 2.4 mil/0.5…. Part 3 of The CW’s airing of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (520K/0.1, read recap) was on par with the previous two.

