Top UK politician slams China’s ‘list of grievances’ with Australia

During an exclusive interview with , chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in the British Parliament, Tom Tugendhat described the list as a “wake up call” to other nations.

At the top of the list are decisions to ban Huawei from the rollout of the 5G network, foreign interference laws, and calling for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

The former Lieutenant Colonel in the British Army said the list, which was obtained exclusively by from a Chinese Embassy official, was viewed inside the British Government as “an extremely aggressive act, because it is one”.

Mr Tugendhat said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “well aware” of the dossier of grievances, which he said “were an attempt to undermine our own liberty too”.

“It’s a pretty clear statement to everybody that if you cross China, and indeed the way that the Australian government did by standing up for a fellow democracy in Taiwan at the World Health Organisation, standing up for public health, standing up for openness, standing up for the truth, you are likely to meet a pretty hard response.”

Mr Tugendhat told the British Government was “right next door, standing shoulder to shoulder in standing up for democracy in an increasingly authoritarian world”.

The document which complained about Australia’s call for a coronavirus inquiry, foreign interference laws, free speech of politicians and an independent media has reverberated at high levels of government around the world.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week the White House was using it to “rally allied support” in a tougher stance against Beijing.

US Ambassador Arthur B Culvahouse junior, yesterday accused the Chinese government of interference.