This robot in Japan can detect if customers aren’t wearing face masks

With his child-like voice, Robovie seems like the sweetest of robots.

But his message is a serious one: “Wear a mask!”

Robovie, developed by the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International, is programmed with functions to help identify people who aren’t wearing masks and politely ask them to wear one.

He’s been introduced into a shop in Japan to ensure customers are following COVID-19 guidelines.

Other capabilities include warning people to maintain social distance and provide guidance services inside the store, thanks to cameras and 3D mapping.