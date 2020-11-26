This $150 50-inch 4K TV is one of the wildest Black Friday TV deals out there

Sometimes you need more than just 4K resolutions. I mean, 4K resolution is sweet, but what good is it if you don’t have the content you want to watch? That’s why you need a really good smart TV with access to your favorite TV shows and movies. Best Buy has you covered with the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition on sale for $149.99. This TV was $350 just yesterday, so it’s $200 off right now. That’s huge savings and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

The TV isn’t just capable of supporting 4K content, it actually has a processor that helps upscale everything to 4K resolutions. It even supports HDR content with HDR10 so you can get even better image quality. The TV has three HDMI inputs and a USB port for connecting external devices. You can also mount it to a wall using the VESA 200mm x 200mm standard.

With Fire TV built right in, the TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps from a super easy-to-use platform. Access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and a whole bunch of other popular apps. It also has Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote. The remote lets you talk to Alexa, search for titles, switch inputs, control your smart home and more. If you have an HDTV antenna like this one you can integrate the over-the-air channels with your streaming channels. Put it all on one screen so you can switch between it easily.

This is covered by a one-year warranty from Insignia.