These are the best deals from Walmart's early Black Friday sale

Walmart has kicked off the final round of deals as we lead up to Black Friday. The retailer has been running deals all week in timed promotions, with hundreds of products discounted. Today’s early Black Friday sale includes exciting discounts on Apple products, Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, Samsung TVs and budget tablets like the Galaxy Tab A, Google’s excellent Nest Hub smart speaker, and so much more.

Walmart will offer the same deals in-store on November 27, but you’re better off picking up these products online right now. Considering that most of the products listed below are down to their lowest price we’ve seen yet, you should act fast while they’re still in stock. Walmart will continue to restock most of these products throughout Black Friday, so if a particular deal is out of stock at the moment, check back shortly. Without further ado, these are the best Black Friday deals at Walmart.

Smart where it counts

Google Nest Hub

$50 at Walmart

The Nest Hub continues to be one of the best smart speakers you can buy today, with the large 7-inch screen ideal for controlling smart lights, playing music, watching YouTube and Netflix videos, or as a digital photo frame. Walmart is throwing in a $20 Vudu movie credit as well, making this an even better deal.

Tune out the world

Apple AirPods Pro

$169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro continue to be one of the best wireless earbuds around, offering excellent noise cancelation and sound quality. They last over six hours on a full charge, form a tight seal that makes them ideal for workouts, and are down to their lowest price yet, making them a great option for Black Friday.

Game on

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle

$299 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles around, and this particular bundle includes Mario Kart 8 along with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, making it one of the best deals this Black Friday. If you haven’t picked up a Switch yet, now is the time to do so.

Still a great choice

Apple Watch Series 3

$119 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be a few years old at this point, but it is still a great option if you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone. The 38mm variant has a vibrant screen, hardware that holds up just fine, and you get all the latest features in watchOS 7. The low price makes it an absolute bargain in 2020.

Incredible in every way

Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD TU7000 LED Smart TV

$398 at Walmart

Samsung’s 58-inch TU7000 4K TV is powered by Tizen, has a fluid user interface, and includes all your favorite streaming services. The panel is one of the best you’ll find in this segment, it has both Chromecast built-in as well as AirPlay 2, and you get two HDMI ports.

A great budget tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

$199 at Walmart

Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A gets a lot right. It has a vibrant 10.1-inch screen, robust internal hardware with excellent battery life, and great onboard speakers. It comes with 128GB of storage out of the box, and there’s also a microSD slot if you want to extend the storage.

All about that value

Acer Chromebook 715

$249 at Walmart

One of the best Chromebooks you can buy today is on sale for 50% right now. The Chromebook 715 is powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i3 chipset, has 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p screen. Combine that with a rugged design and Chrome OS and you get one of the best values around.

Stream everything

Roku SE Streaming Media Player

$17 at Walmart

If you’re looking for an affordable streaming dongle, the Roku SE is the one to beat right now. It lets you access all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Showtime, and HBO Max, has a clean interface, and the value on offer is unmatched.

Cook smart

Instant Pot VIVA 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$49 at Walmart

The Instant Pot VIVA is one of the best multicookers in the market today, and it comes with 15 presets for cooking everything from rice, beans, eggs, soups, and more. The ease of use combined with the versatility and the fact that it’s on sale for 50% off makes this one of the best deals around right now.

This robot cleans itself

Shark IQ RV1000S Robot Vacuum

$329 at Walmart

Shark’s RV1000S is different to other robot vacuums in that it cleans up after itself. There’s a self-cleaning brushroll that detangles hair, and the self-emptying base is a standout feature. The vacuum works with Google Assistant or Alexa, has powerful suction, and goes back to its charging base automatically when it’s on low charge.

Build your kid’s creativity

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals (1,500 Pieces)

$30 at Walmart

This Lego brick set is aimed at kids, and is designed to facilitate creative thinking. There are easy-to-follow instructions to build 10 animals, and with 1,500 pieces in total, there’s enough here to keep your kid busy for days.